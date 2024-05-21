Georgia State Supreme Court Election Results 2024
Justice Andrew Pinson, an appointee of GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, is running against former Democratic Rep. John Barrow, who has sought to turn the state Supreme Court race into a referendum on Georgia's strict abortion law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.
Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
Andrew PinsonIncumbent
0
0.0%
John Barrow
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,000,000)
State Supreme Court County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)