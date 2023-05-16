As the presidential primaries approach, the field of potential candidates — particularly on the GOP side — continues to grow. Former President Donald Trump was among the first to declare his candidacy for the GOP nomination and is the front-runner in early polls. President Joe Biden announced his intent to run for re-election in April.
The Democratic and Republican National Committees have not confirmed their 2024 schedules, but the first nominating contests could be held as early as January. Check back for details on declared and prospective candidates and the status of their campaigns.
76
Queens, NY
Palm Beach, FL
2000, 2016, 2020
45th President of the U.S. (2017-2021)
University of Pennsylvania (BS)
Support legislation that represents a “record investment” in police and increases “vital liability protections for America’s law enforcement officers.”
[Source]
Pardon "a large portion” of the people convicted of federal offenses for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
[Source]
Support legislation that represents a “record investment” in police and increases “vital liability protections for America’s law enforcement officers.”
[Source]
Pardon "a large portion” of the people convicted of federal offenses for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
[Source]
51
Bamberg, SC
Kiawah Island, SC
None
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2017-2018), Governor of South Carolina (2011-2017)
Clemson University (BA)
Restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers; mandate a national E-Verify program for businesses to prevent the hiring of immigrants in the country illegally; “end sanctuary cities”; hire more Border Patrol and ICE agents.
[Source]
Restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers; mandate a national E-Verify program for businesses to prevent the hiring of immigrants in the country illegally; “end sanctuary cities”; hire more Border Patrol and ICE agents.
[Source]
37
Cincinatti, OH
Columbus, OH
None
None
Harvard University (BA), Yale University (JD)
Increase voting age to 25. Voters under 25 could vote by completing a national service requirement or passing a civics test.
[Source]
“Shut down” the Department of Education, the FBI and the IRS; “rebuild from scratch when required.”
[Source]
Pardon “defendants of politicized prosecutions” including Trump and “peaceful Jan. 6 protesters.”
[Source]
Increase voting age to 25. Voters under 25 could vote by completing a national service requirement or passing a civics test.
[Source]
“Shut down” the Department of Education, the FBI and the IRS; “rebuild from scratch when required.”
[Source]
Pardon “defendants of politicized prosecutions” including Trump and “peaceful Jan. 6 protesters.”
[Source]
75
Dolton, IL
Bloomfield Hills, MI
None
None
University of Illinois at Champagne-Urbana (BA), University of Detroit
71
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
None
None
Brown University (BA), University of Michigan (JD)
Secure the southern border by investing in physical barriers and bolstering Border Patrol resources.
[Source]
Combat China by “keeping the Pentagon focused on national defense, not left-wing social experimentation; asserting American dominance in the South China Sea and reassuring our Pacific allies; minimizing our reliance on Chinese manufacturing.”
[Source]
Secure the southern border by investing in physical barriers and bolstering Border Patrol resources.
[Source]
Combat China by “keeping the Pentagon focused on national defense, not left-wing social experimentation; asserting American dominance in the South China Sea and reassuring our Pacific allies; minimizing our reliance on Chinese manufacturing.”
[Source]
72
Bentonville, AR
Rogers, AR
None
Governor of Arkansas (2015-2023)
Bob Jones University (BA), University of Arkansas (JD)
Expand computer science education into “every grade school and high school” to help America better compete with China.
[Source]
Would sign a federal abortion ban that includes exceptions; has not specified how many weeks into a pregnancy he would support a ban; as governor, he signed into law a near-total ban with an exception only for the life of the mother while saying he still personally supported additional exceptions.
[Source]
Expand computer science education into “every grade school and high school” to help America better compete with China.
[Source]
Would sign a federal abortion ban that includes exceptions; has not specified how many weeks into a pregnancy he would support a ban; as governor, he signed into law a near-total ban with an exception only for the life of the mother while saying he still personally supported additional exceptions.
[Source]
57
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
None
U.S. Senator from South Carolina (2013-present), U.S. Representative from South Carolina's 1st district (2011-2013)
Charleston Southern University (BS)
Sign the "most conservative pro-life legislation” that Congress sends him; would not specify how many weeks into a pregnancy he would support a ban
[Source]
“Fully fund the construction of the wall at the southern border,” reinstate Title 42 “to combat the fentanyl crisis,” end sanctuary cities
[Source]
Sign the "most conservative pro-life legislation” that Congress sends him; would not specify how many weeks into a pregnancy he would support a ban
[Source]
“Fully fund the construction of the wall at the southern border,” reinstate Title 42 “to combat the fentanyl crisis,” end sanctuary cities
[Source]
44
Jacksonville, FL
Tallahassee, FL
None
Governor of Florida (2019-present), U.S. Representative from Florida's 6th district (2013-2018)
Yale University (BA), Harvard University (JD)
Supports the six-week abortion ban he signed into law in his state. That law includes exceptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks.
[Source]
Has not taken a position on whether the U.S. should send more military assistance or weapons to Ukraine
[Source]
Declare a national emergency to mobilize more resources to the southern border and "construct the border wall"
[Source]
Supports the six-week abortion ban he signed into law in his state. That law includes exceptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks.
[Source]
Has not taken a position on whether the U.S. should send more military assistance or weapons to Ukraine
[Source]
Declare a national emergency to mobilize more resources to the southern border and "construct the border wall"
[Source]
63
Columbus, IN
Carmel, IN
None
48th Vice President of the United States (2017-2021), Governor of Indiana (2013-2017)
Hanover College (BA), Indiana University (JD)
The former vice president has been slowly taking steps toward a 2024 presidential bid. “I expect before the month of June is out, we’ll let people know of our decision,” he said in a recent interview with NBC News. “If we choose to go forward, this race doesn’t really start until the August debate in Milwaukee.”
The former vice president has been slowly taking steps toward a 2024 presidential bid. “I expect before the month of June is out, we’ll let people know of our decision,” he said in a recent interview with NBC News. “If we choose to go forward, this race doesn’t really start until the August debate in Milwaukee.”
66
Arthur, ND
Bismarck, ND
None
Governor of North Dakota (2016-present)
North Dakota State University (BA), Stanford University (MBA)
The North Dakota governor suggested in a recent interview that he was considering a 2024 bid. The popular Republican was re-elected by a 40-point margin in 2020. Previously a software entrepreneur, he sold a company to Microsoft in 2001 and remained as a senior executive at the company for several years.
The North Dakota governor suggested in a recent interview that he was considering a 2024 bid. The popular Republican was re-elected by a 40-point margin in 2020. Previously a software entrepreneur, he sold a company to Microsoft in 2001 and remained as a senior executive at the company for several years.
Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, ran unsuccessfully against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016 and has been publicly mulling a 2024 bid. A Trump critic, turned ally, turned critic again, Christ has said he won’t support the former president as the GOP nominee. “I am the viable Trump alternative,” he told The Daily Beast in late April.
Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, ran unsuccessfully against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016 and has been publicly mulling a 2024 bid. A Trump critic, turned ally, turned critic again, Christ has said he won’t support the former president as the GOP nominee. “I am the viable Trump alternative,” he told The Daily Beast in late April.
Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, has not confirmed a 2024 run, but said “I think I could do the job,” when asked if he wants to be president. Sununu, whose third term ends in 2025, launched a fundraising PAC in early February and has been critical of the Trump administration, saying that Trump got “very little done” as president.
Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, has not confirmed a 2024 run, but said “I think I could do the job,” when asked if he wants to be president. Sununu, whose third term ends in 2025, launched a fundraising PAC in early February and has been critical of the Trump administration, saying that Trump got “very little done” as president.
Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, has said that he is considering a 2024 run with the goal of preventing Trump from winning a second term. The former diplomat has been critical of the former president since leaving the administration in 2019, calling Trump’s recent suggestion that the Constitution be terminated in his ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election “disqualifying.”
Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, has said that he is considering a 2024 run with the goal of preventing Trump from winning a second term. The former diplomat has been critical of the former president since leaving the administration in 2019, calling Trump’s recent suggestion that the Constitution be terminated in his ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election “disqualifying.”
Noem is the governor of South Dakota. Asked in February about running for president, Noem, whose term ends in 2027, said, “I hope we get the best leader in the White House to lead this country,” but did not clarify her plans.
Noem is the governor of South Dakota. Asked in February about running for president, Noem, whose term ends in 2027, said, “I hope we get the best leader in the White House to lead this country,” but did not clarify her plans.
Cheney, a fierce critic of the former president who lost her seat in Congress to a Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming’s 2022 GOP primary, has not confirmed her intentions for 2024. She ran her first TV ad of the cycle in early May, saying that Trump is a “risk” and “unfit for office.” The ad aired in New Hampshire, an early GOP primary state. Cheney is currently a professor of practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Cheney, a fierce critic of the former president who lost her seat in Congress to a Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming’s 2022 GOP primary, has not confirmed her intentions for 2024. She ran her first TV ad of the cycle in early May, saying that Trump is a “risk” and “unfit for office.” The ad aired in New Hampshire, an early GOP primary state. Cheney is currently a professor of practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Youngkin, whose term as governor of Virginia ends in 2026, has been noncommittal about his national intentions. At a recent event in California, he said his focus is on the upcoming Virginia’s legislative elections and responded "no" when asked if he had plans to get out on the presidential campaign trail later "this year." His aides later told NBC News that the governor was not ruling out a 2024 presidential bid with those remarks.
Youngkin, whose term as governor of Virginia ends in 2026, has been noncommittal about his national intentions. At a recent event in California, he said his focus is on the upcoming Virginia’s legislative elections and responded "no" when asked if he had plans to get out on the presidential campaign trail later "this year." His aides later told NBC News that the governor was not ruling out a 2024 presidential bid with those remarks.
Suarez, a Republican who has served as the mayor of Miami since 2017, said that he is “getting much, much closer to making a decision” on a 2024 bid in a recent interview with CBS News.
Suarez, a Republican who has served as the mayor of Miami since 2017, said that he is “getting much, much closer to making a decision” on a 2024 bid in a recent interview with CBS News.
Hawley, a first-term senator from Missouri, told reporters that he hopes to run for re-election to the Senate in 2024 and will not run for president. He has not indicated whether he will support Trump as the Republican nominee.
Pompeo served in the Trump administration as CIA director and secretary of state. Pompeo announced on Fox News in April that he would not run for president, but will support the Republican nominee.
Scott, a first-term senator from Florida, has firmly ruled out a presidential bid and announced his intentions to run for re-election in 2024. “I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” he said in January.
Cruz, the senator from Texas who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination in 2016, said in February that he is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2024 and will not enter the presidential race.
80
Scranton, PA
Washington, DC
1988, 2008, 2020
46th President of the United States (2021-present), 47th Vice President of the United States (2009-2017), U.S. Senator from Delaware (1973-2009)
University of Delaware (BA), Syracuse University (JD)
Protect democracy and ensure that the nation’s traditions, including open elections, are allowed to remain.
[Source]
Continue to provide aid and assistance to Ukraine in an effort to keep Russian aggression at bay.
[Source]
Make the “wealthiest and the biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share” with a billionaire minimum tax; close tax loopholes; “quadruple the tax on corporate stock buybacks to encourage long-term investments instead”; ensure that anyone making under $400,000 a year won’t see a tax increase.
[Source]
Protect democracy and ensure that the nation’s traditions, including open elections, are allowed to remain.
[Source]
Continue to provide aid and assistance to Ukraine in an effort to keep Russian aggression at bay.
[Source]
Make the “wealthiest and the biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share” with a billionaire minimum tax; close tax loopholes; “quadruple the tax on corporate stock buybacks to encourage long-term investments instead”; ensure that anyone making under $400,000 a year won’t see a tax increase.
[Source]
70
Houston, TX
Los Angeles, CA
2020
None
N/A
"Vigorously resist any effort to restrict, limit, or diminish the reproductive rights and freedoms granted by Roe v. Wade."
[Source]
“Declare a national emergency around the gun violence epidemic”; “eliminate the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons, ban bump stocks, high-capacity magazines, and 3-D printing of firearms.”
[Source]
Legalize “cannabis and psychedelics used for both recreational and medical purposes”; expunge past convictions.
[Source]
“Reach 100 percent renewable energy and dramatically reduce CO2 (carbon) emissions by 2035 or earlier.”
[Source]
"Vigorously resist any effort to restrict, limit, or diminish the reproductive rights and freedoms granted by Roe v. Wade."
[Source]
“Declare a national emergency around the gun violence epidemic”; “eliminate the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons, ban bump stocks, high-capacity magazines, and 3-D printing of firearms.”
[Source]
Legalize “cannabis and psychedelics used for both recreational and medical purposes”; expunge past convictions.
[Source]
“Reach 100 percent renewable energy and dramatically reduce CO2 (carbon) emissions by 2035 or earlier.”
[Source]
69
Washington, DC
Los Angeles, CA
1988, 2008
None
Harvard University (BA), University of Virginia (JD), Pace University (LLM)
“Dismantle the censorship-industrial complex, in which Big Tech censors, deplatforms, shadowbans, and algorithmically suppresses any person or opinion the government asks them to.”
[Source]
“Transform the police”; “train them in deescalation and mediation skills and partner them with neighborhood organizations.”
[Source]
“Significantly drop the level of chronic disease in our children.” (Kennedy has blamed childhood vaccines for autism.)
[Source]
“Lead the way toward national reconciliation”; “take racial healing seriously through a program of Targeted Community Repair.”
[Source]
“Dismantle the censorship-industrial complex, in which Big Tech censors, deplatforms, shadowbans, and algorithmically suppresses any person or opinion the government asks them to.”
[Source]
“Transform the police”; “train them in deescalation and mediation skills and partner them with neighborhood organizations.”
[Source]
“Significantly drop the level of chronic disease in our children.” (Kennedy has blamed childhood vaccines for autism.)
[Source]
“Lead the way toward national reconciliation”; “take racial healing seriously through a program of Targeted Community Repair.”
[Source]