Tracking the 2024 presidential candidates

As the presidential primaries approach, the field of potential candidates — particularly on the GOP side — continues to grow. Former President Donald Trump was among the first to declare his candidacy for the GOP nomination and is the front-runner in early polls. President Joe Biden announced his intent to run for re-election in April.

The Democratic and Republican National Committees have not confirmed their 2024 schedules, but the first nominating contests could be held as early as January. Check back for details on declared and prospective candidates and the status of their campaigns.

The Republicans
Declared
Likely
In the Mix
Ruled Out
The Democrats
The Republicans
Former President of the United States

Donald Trump

Declared Nov. 15, 2022
  • Age

    76

  • Birthplace

    Queens, NY

  • Residence

    Palm Beach, FL

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    2000, 2016, 2020

  • Offices held

    45th President of the U.S. (2017-2021)

  • Education

    University of Pennsylvania (BS)

Campaign positions

  • Support legislation that represents a “record investment” in police and increases “vital liability protections for America’s law enforcement officers.”

    [﻿Source]

  • Pardon "a large portion” of the people convicted of federal offenses for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

    [Source]

  • Sign an executive order instructing federal agencies to “cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age"; punish doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors.

    [Source; source]

  • “Get something done” on abortion; has declined to specify how many weeks into a pregnancy he would support a ban; has said a federal ban would need to include exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

    [Source; source]

Former Ambassador to the United Nations

Nikki Haley

Declared Feb. 14, 2023
  • Age

    51

  • Birthplace

    Bamberg, SC

  • Residence

    Kiawah Island, SC

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2017-2018), Governor of South Carolina (2011-2017)

  • Education

    Clemson University (BA)

Campaign positions

  • Find “national consensus” on abortion; has declined to specify how many weeks into a pregnancy she would support a ban; as governor of South Carolina, signed into law a ban at 20 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.

    [Source; source; source]

  • Restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers; mandate a national E-Verify program for businesses to prevent the hiring of immigrants in the country illegally; “end sanctuary cities”; hire more Border Patrol and ICE agents.

    [Source]

  • Support term limits for members of Congress and “mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

    [Source; source]

Entrepreneur

Vivek Ramaswamy

Declared Feb. 21, 2023
  • Age

    37

  • Birthplace

    Cincinatti, OH

  • Residence

    Columbus, OH

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    None

  • Education

    Harvard University (BA), Yale University (JD)

Campaign positions

  • Increase voting age to 25. Voters under 25 could vote by completing a national service requirement or passing a civics test.

    [Source]

  • “Shut down” the Department of Education, the FBI and the IRS; “rebuild from scratch when required.”

    [Source]

  • Ban “gender confusion ‘care’ for minors."

    [Source]

  • Pardon “defendants of politicized prosecutions” including Trump and “peaceful Jan. 6 protesters.”

    [Source]

Businessman

Perry Johnson

Declared March 3, 2023
  • Age

    75

  • Birthplace

    Dolton, IL

  • Residence

    Bloomfield Hills, MI

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    None

  • Education

    University of Illinois at Champagne-Urbana (BA), University of Detroit

Campaign positions

  • Cut 2 cents of every dollar in federal discretionary spending “to end inflation and solve the debt crisis."

    [Source]

  • Dismantle the Department of Education.

    [Source]

  • Pardon Trump.

    [Source]

Conservative talk radio host

Larry Elder

Declared April 20, 2023
  • Age

    71

  • Birthplace

    Los Angeles, CA

  • Residence

    Los Angeles, CA

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    None

  • Education

    Brown University (BA), University of Michigan (JD)

Campaign positions

  • Secure the southern border by investing in physical barriers and bolstering Border Patrol resources.

    [Source]

  • Combat China by “keeping the Pentagon focused on national defense, not left-wing social experimentation; asserting American dominance in the South China Sea and reassuring our Pacific allies; minimizing our reliance on Chinese manufacturing.”

    [Source]

  • Promote school choice.

    [Source]

Former Governor of Arkansas

Asa Hutchinson

Declared April 26, 2023
  • Age

    72

  • Birthplace

    Bentonville, AR

  • Residence

    Rogers, AR

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    Governor of Arkansas (2015-2023)

  • Education

    B﻿ob Jones University (BA), University of Arkansas (JD)

Campaign positions

  • Reduce the federal civilian workforce by 10%.

    [Source]

  • Expand computer science education into “every grade school and high school” to help America better compete with China.

    [Source]

  • Convene a commission to assure the future of Social Security and Medicare.

    [Source]

  • Would sign a federal abortion ban that includes exceptions; has not specified how many weeks into a pregnancy he would support a ban; as governor, he signed into law a near-total ban with an exception only for the life of the mother while saying he still personally supported additional exceptions.

    [Source]

U.S. Senator from South Carolina

Tim Scott

Declared May 22, 2023
  • Age

    57

  • Birthplace

    North Charleston, SC

  • Residence

    Charleston, SC

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    U.S. Senator from South Carolina (2013-present), U.S. Representative from South Carolina's 1st district (2011-2013)

  • Education

    Charleston Southern University (BS)

Campaign positions

  • Sign the "most conservative pro-life legislation” that Congress sends him; would not specify how many weeks into a pregnancy he would support a ban

    [Source]

  • “Fully fund the construction of the wall at the southern border,” reinstate Title 42 “to combat the fentanyl crisis,” end sanctuary cities

    [Source]

  • Boost domestic manufacturing, increase employment and revamp the education system by “empowering parents”

    [Source, source]

Governor of Florida

Ron DeSantis

Declared May 24, 2023
  • Age

    44

  • Birthplace

    Jacksonville, FL

  • Residence

    Tallahassee, FL

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    Governor of Florida (2019-present), U.S. Representative from Florida's 6th district (2013-2018)

  • Education

    Yale University (BA), Harvard University (JD)

Campaign positions

  • Encourage Congress to take up nationwide school choice legislation

    [Source]

  • Supports the six-week abortion ban he signed into law in his state. That law includes exceptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks.

    [Source]

  • Has not taken a position on whether the U.S. should send more military assistance or weapons to Ukraine

    [Source]

  • Declare a national emergency to mobilize more resources to the southern border and "construct the border wall"

    [Source]

Former Vice President of the United States

Mike Pence

Likely
  • Age

    63

  • Birthplace

    Columbus, IN

  • Residence

    Carmel, IN

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    None

  • Offices held

    48th Vice President of the United States (2017-2021), Governor of Indiana (2013-2017)

  • Education

    Hanover College (BA), Indiana University (JD)

The former vice president has been slowly taking steps toward a 2024 presidential bid. “I expect before the month of June is out, we’ll let people know of our decision,” he said in a recent interview with NBC News. “If we choose to go forward, this race doesn’t really start until the August debate in Milwaukee.”

Governor of North Dakota

Doug Burgum

Likely
  • Age

    66

  • Birthplace

    A﻿rthur, ND

  • Residence

    B﻿ismarck, ND

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    N﻿one

  • Offices held

    Governor of North Dakota (2016-present)

  • Education

    North Dakota State University (BA), Stanford University (MBA)

The North Dakota governor suggested in a recent interview that he was considering a 2024 bid. The popular Republican was re-elected by a 40-point margin in 2020. Previously a software entrepreneur, he sold a company to Microsoft in 2001 and remained as a senior executive at the company for several years.

Chris Christie

In the Mix

Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, ran unsuccessfully against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016 and has been publicly mulling a 2024 bid. A Trump critic, turned ally, turned critic again, Christ has said he won’t support the former president as the GOP nominee. “I am the viable Trump alternative,” he told The Daily Beast in late April.

Chris Sununu

In the Mix

Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, has not confirmed a 2024 run, but said “I think I could do the job,” when asked if he wants to be president. Sununu, whose third term ends in 2025, launched a fundraising PAC in early February and has been critical of the Trump administration, saying that Trump got “very little done” as president.

John Bolton

In the Mix

Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, has said that he is considering a 2024 run with the goal of preventing Trump from winning a second term. The former diplomat has been critical of the former president since leaving the administration in 2019, calling Trump’s recent suggestion that the Constitution be terminated in his ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election “disqualifying.”

Kristi Noem

In the Mix

Noem is the governor of South Dakota. Asked in February about running for president, Noem, whose term ends in 2027, said, “I hope we get the best leader in the White House to lead this country,” but did not clarify her plans.

Liz Cheney

In the Mix

Cheney, a fierce critic of the former president who lost her seat in Congress to a Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming’s 2022 GOP primary, has not confirmed her intentions for 2024. She ran her first TV ad of the cycle in early May, saying that Trump is a “risk” and “unfit for office.” The ad aired in New Hampshire, an early GOP primary state. Cheney is currently a professor of practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Glenn Youngkin

In the Mix

Youngkin, whose term as governor of Virginia ends in 2026, has been noncommittal about his national intentions. At a recent event in California, he said his focus is on the upcoming Virginia’s legislative elections and responded "no" when asked if he had plans to get out on the presidential campaign trail later "this year." His aides later told NBC News that the governor was not ruling out a 2024 presidential bid with those remarks.

Francis Suarez

In the Mix

Suarez, a Republican who has served as the mayor of Miami since 2017, said that he is “getting much, much closer to making a decision” on a 2024 bid in a recent interview with CBS News.

Ruled Out
Ruled Out

Josh Hawley

Hawley, a first-term senator from Missouri, told reporters that he hopes to run for re-election to the Senate in 2024 and will not run for president. He has not indicated whether he will support Trump as the Republican nominee.

Ruled Out

Mike Pompeo

Pompeo served in the Trump administration as CIA director and secretary of state. Pompeo announced on Fox News in April that he would not run for president, but will support the Republican nominee.

Ruled Out

Rick Scott

Scott, a first-term senator from Florida, has firmly ruled out a presidential bid and announced his intentions to run for re-election in 2024. “I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” he said in January.

Ruled Out

Ted Cruz

Cruz, the senator from Texas who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination in 2016, said in February that he is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2024 and will not enter the presidential race.

The Democrats
President of the United States

Joe Biden

Declared April 25, 2023
  • Age

    80

  • Birthplace

    Scranton, PA

  • Residence

    Washington, DC

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    1988, 2008, 2020

  • Offices held

    46th President of the United States (2021-present), 47th Vice President of the United States (2009-2017), U.S. Senator from Delaware (1973-2009)

  • Education

    University of Delaware (BA), Syracuse University (JD)

Campaign positions

  • Protect Social Security and Medicare.

    [Source]

  • Cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for all Americans.

    [Source]

  • Veto a national abortion ban if one makes it through Congress.

    [Source]

  • Protect democracy and ensure that the nation’s traditions, including open elections, are allowed to remain.

    [Source]

  • Continue to provide aid and assistance to Ukraine in an effort to keep Russian aggression at bay.

    [Source]

  • Make the “wealthiest and the biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share” with a billionaire minimum tax; close tax loopholes; “quadruple the tax on corporate stock buybacks to encourage long-term investments instead”; ensure that anyone making under $400,000 a year won’t see a tax increase.

    [Source]

Author and spiritual adviser

Marianne Williamson

Declared March 4, 2023
  • Age

    70

  • Birthplace

    Houston, TX

  • Residence

    Los Angeles, CA

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    2020

  • Offices held

    None

  • Education

    N/A

Campaign positions

  • "Vigorously resist any effort to restrict, limit, or diminish the reproductive rights and freedoms granted by Roe v. Wade."

    [Source]

  • “Declare a national emergency around the gun violence epidemic”; “eliminate the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons, ban bump stocks, high-capacity magazines, and 3-D printing of firearms.”

    [Source]

  • Legalize “cannabis and psychedelics used for both recreational and medical purposes”; expunge past convictions.

    [Source]

  • “Reach 100 percent renewable energy and dramatically reduce CO2 (carbon) emissions by 2035 or earlier.”

    [Source]

Activist

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Declared April 5, 2023
  • Age

    69

  • Birthplace

    Washington, DC

  • Residence

    Los Angeles, CA

  • Previous presidential campaigns

    1988, 2008

  • Offices held

    None

  • Education

    Harvard University (BA), University of Virginia (JD), Pace University (LLM)

Campaign positions

  • “Dismantle the censorship-industrial complex, in which Big Tech censors, deplatforms, shadowbans, and algorithmically suppresses any person or opinion the government asks them to.”

    [Source]

  • “Transform the police”; “train them in deescalation and mediation skills and partner them with neighborhood organizations.”

    [Source]

  • “Significantly drop the level of chronic disease in our children.” (Kennedy has blamed childhood vaccines for autism.)

    [Source]

  • “Lead the way toward national reconciliation”; “take racial healing seriously through a program of Targeted Community Repair.”

    [Source]

