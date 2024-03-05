Alaska Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024
Alaska is holding its Republican caucus today. Polls close at 8 p.m. AST. The contest between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will award 29 delegates.
Republicans29 delegates at stake
Polls close at 12:00 AM ET
Candidate
Del. (29)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Donald Trump
0
0
0.0%
Nikki Haley
0
0
0.0%
Vivek Ramaswamy
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 25,000)
Republican County Results
legislative district
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Alaska0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
V. RamaswamyVivek Ramaswamy
0
0.0%
