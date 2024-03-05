Updated: 12:55 PM ET

First Polls Close

04hours
:
41minutes
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Last update 12:48 PM ET

Alaska Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024

Alaska is holding its Republican caucus today. Polls close at 8 p.m. AST. The contest between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will award 29 delegates.

Republicans29 delegates at stake

Polls close at 12:00 AM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 25,000)

Last update 9m ago / 1:09 PM ET

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Last update 9m ago / 1:09 PM ET

