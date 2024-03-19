Arizona Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Arizona voters will participate in the presidential primary today. President Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed for the Democratic nomination, and former President Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed for the Republican nomination.
Republicans43 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
Democrats72 delegates at stake
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
