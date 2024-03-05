Updated: 12:55 PM ET

04hours
:
40minutes
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Last update 12:48 PM ET

Arkansas House Primary Results 2024

Rep. Steve Womack, who voted to certify the 2020 election results and was one of 35 Republicans to vote for the establishment of the Jan. 6 committee, is up against Arkansas state Sen. Clint Penzo. Womack has served in the House since 2011. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Polls close at 8:30 PM ET
D 1District 10% in
D 2District 20% in
D 3District 30% in
D 4District 40% in

Polls close at 8:30 PM ET
D 1District 10% in
D 2District 20% in
D 3District 30% in
D 4District 40% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2024 election results

Last update 9m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

