Arkansas Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Arkansas is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. CT. For Republicans, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the state’s 40 delegates. Five Republicans who have since withdrawn from the race remain on the ballot. The primary is a winner-take-all, meaning the candidate who receives over 50% of the votes gets all of the delegates. For Democrats, President Joe Biden faces challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips, vying for 31 delegates.
Republicans40 delegates at stake
Rep-President Presidential County Results
Democrats31 delegates at stake
Dem-President Presidential County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
