2024 Primary Elections Calendar

The Republican presidential primary will kick off on Jan. 15 with the Iowa caucuses, followed by New Hampshire on Jan. 23. In a bid to make South Carolina the first Democratic contest, on Feb. 3, the Democratic National Committee has said candidates should not put their name on the New Hampshire ballot and won’t hold a caucus in Iowa. The South Carolina Republican primary will be held separately, on Feb. 24. 

The first big multistate contest will be on Super Tuesday on March 5, when 16 states and one territory will vote. The final states to hold presidential primary contests will vote in June. 

Most states will also hold primaries for down-ballot contests, some on the same day as their presidential primary and others on different dates. 

The Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18. The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

14
Iowa
  • Republican caucus
22
New Hampshire
  • Presidential Primary
2
South Carolina
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
5
Nevada
  • Presidential Primary
7
Nevada
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
Virgin Islands
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
23
South Carolina
  • Republican Presidential Primary
26
Michigan
  • Presidential Primary
1
Michigan
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
Idaho
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
Missouri
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
2
District of Columbia
  • Republican Presidential Primary
3
North Dakota
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
Super Tuesday
16 states voting
4
Alabama
  • Presidential Primary
  • House
Alaska
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
Arkansas
  • Presidential Primary
  • House
California
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
Colorado
  • Presidential Primary
Iowa
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
Maine
  • Presidential Primary
Massachusetts
  • Presidential Primary
Minnesota
  • Presidential Primary
North Carolina
  • Presidential Primary
  • Governor
  • House
Oklahoma
  • Presidential Primary
Tennessee
  • Presidential Primary
Texas
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
Utah
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
Vermont
  • Presidential Primary
Virginia
  • Presidential Primary
American Samoa
  • Democratic Presidential Caucus
11
Democrats Abroad
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
Georgia
  • Presidential Primary
Hawaii
  • Republican Presidential Caucus
Mississippi
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
Northern Mariana Islands
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
Washington
  • Presidential Primary
18
Arizona
  • Presidential Primary
Florida
  • Presidential Primary
Illinois
  • Presidential Primary
  • House
Kansas
  • Presidential Primary
Ohio
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
22
Louisiana
  • Presidential Primary
Missouri
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
1
Arkansas
  • Primary Runoff
Connecticut
  • Presidential Primary
Delaware
  • Presidential Primary
Mississippi
  • Primary Runoff
New York
  • Presidential Primary
Rhode Island
  • Presidential Primary
Wisconsin
  • Presidential Primary
5
Alaska
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
Hawaii
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
North Dakota
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
12
Wyoming
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
15
Alabama
  • Primary Runoff
20
Puerto Rico
  • Republican Presidential Primary
22
Pennsylvania
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
27
Puerto Rico
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
6
Indiana
  • Presidential Primary
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
13
Maryland
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
Nebraska
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
West Virginia
  • Presidential Primary
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
20
Georgia
  • House
Kentucky
  • Presidential Primary
  • House
Oregon
  • Presidential Primary
  • House
Idaho
  • House
22
Idaho
  • Democratic Presidential Caucus
27
Texas
  • Primary Runoff
3
Iowa
  • House
District of Columbia
  • Presidential Primary
Montana
  • Presidential Primary
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
New Jersey
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
New Mexico
  • Presidential Primary
  • Senate
  • House
South Dakota
  • Presidential Primary
  • House
7
Guam
  • Democratic Presidential Caucus
Virgin Islands
  • Democratic Presidential Primary
10
Maine
  • Senate
  • House
Nevada
  • Senate
  • House
North Dakota
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
South Carolina
  • House
17
Georgia
  • State Primary Runoff
Oklahoma
  • House
Virginia
  • Senate
  • House
24
Colorado
  • House
New York
  • Senate
  • House
South Carolina
  • Primary Runoff
Utah
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
14
2024 RNC Convention

Republican National Convention

15
2024 RNC Convention

Republican National Convention

16
2024 RNC Convention

Republican National Convention

17
2024 RNC Convention

Republican National Convention

31
Tennessee
  • Senate
  • House
5
Kansas
  • House
Arizona
  • Senate
  • House
Michigan
  • Senate
  • House
Missouri
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
Washington
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
9
Hawaii
  • Senate
  • House
12
Connecticut
  • Senate
  • House
Minnesota
  • Senate
  • House
South Dakota
  • House
Vermont
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
Wisconsin
  • Senate
  • House
18
2024 DNC Convention

Democratic National Convention

19
2024 DNC Convention

Democratic National Convention

19
Alaska
  • House
Florida
  • Senate
  • House
Wyoming
  • Senate
  • House
20
2024 DNC Convention

Democratic National Convention

21
2024 DNC Convention

Democratic National Convention

26
Oklahoma
  • Primary Runoff
2
Massachusetts
  • Senate
  • House
9
Delaware
  • Governor
  • Senate
  • House
New Hampshire
  • Governor
  • House
Rhode Island
  • Senate
  • House
4
General Election

2022 election results