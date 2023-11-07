The Republican presidential primary will kick off on Jan. 15 with the Iowa caucuses, followed by New Hampshire on Jan. 23. In a bid to make South Carolina the first Democratic contest, on Feb. 3, the Democratic National Committee has said candidates should not put their name on the New Hampshire ballot and won’t hold a caucus in Iowa. The South Carolina Republican primary will be held separately, on Feb. 24.

The first big multistate contest will be on Super Tuesday on March 5, when 16 states and one territory will vote. The final states to hold presidential primary contests will vote in June.

Most states will also hold primaries for down-ballot contests, some on the same day as their presidential primary and others on different dates.

The Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18. The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.