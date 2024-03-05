California House Primary Results 2024
California hosts some of the most hotly contested House races in 2024 and could be the key to either party winning control of the chamber. Rep. David Valadao, one of two surviving House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, is seeking re-election in California's 22nd District. He's one of five California Republicans running in a district that President Joe Biden won in 2020. Whether they'll survive may not be known until November; California has an all-party primary where the top two vote-getters continue on to the general election regardless of party. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.
California House District Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
