Updated: 12:55 PM ET

First Polls Close

04hours
:
40minutes
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Full Coverage
Live Updates

First Polls Close

04hours
:
40minutes
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:48 PM ET

California House Primary Results 2024

California races
president senate

California hosts some of the most hotly contested House races in 2024 and could be the key to either party winning control of the chamber. Rep. David Valadao, one of two surviving House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, is seeking re-election in California's 22nd District. He's one of five California Republicans running in a district that President Joe Biden won in 2020. Whether they'll survive may not be known until November; California has an all-party primary where the top two vote-getters continue on to the general election regardless of party. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

Find Your Congressional District

We will only use your address to look up your district.

California House District Results

Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 1District 10% in
D 2District 20% in
D 3District 30% in
D 4District 40% in
D 5District 50% in
D 6District 60% in
D 7District 70% in
D 8District 80% in
D 9District 90% in
D 10District 100% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2024 election results

Live
Last update 10m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage