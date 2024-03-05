California hosts some of the most hotly contested House races in 2024 and could be the key to either party winning control of the chamber. Rep. David Valadao, one of two surviving House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, is seeking re-election in California's 22nd District. He's one of five California Republicans running in a district that President Joe Biden won in 2020. Whether they'll survive may not be known until November; California has an all-party primary where the top two vote-getters continue on to the general election regardless of party. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.