Last update 12:48 PM ET

California Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

California is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT. For Republicans, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for the state’s 169 delegates. Five Republicans who have since withdrawn from the race remain on the ballot. The primary is a winner-take-all, meaning the candidate who receives over 50% of the votes gets all of the delegates. For Democrats, President Joe Biden faces long-shot challenges from Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips. In addition to offering in-person voting, California sends all registered voters a mail-in ballot. Jill Stein and Cornel West are also on the ballot for the Green Party and Peace and Freedom Party, respectively.

Republicans169 delegates at stake

Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 2,100,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 2,100,000)
Rep-President Presidential County Results

Democrats424 delegates at stake

Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 3,000,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 3,000,000)
Dem-President Presidential County Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

