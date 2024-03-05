California is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT. For Republicans, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for the state’s 169 delegates. Five Republicans who have since withdrawn from the race remain on the ballot. The primary is a winner-take-all, meaning the candidate who receives over 50% of the votes gets all of the delegates. For Democrats, President Joe Biden faces long-shot challenges from Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips. In addition to offering in-person voting, California sends all registered voters a mail-in ballot. Jill Stein and Cornel West are also on the ballot for the Green Party and Peace and Freedom Party, respectively.