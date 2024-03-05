Updated: 12:55 PM ET

California Senate Primary Results 2024

Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee are all facing off to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., for a full term beginning in January 2025. Republican Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star, is also running in the all-party primary. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will proceed to the general election in November. Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is currently serving in Feinstein's seat and declined to run. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

C﻿lick here to see the results of the Senate special primary.

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

