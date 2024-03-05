Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee are all facing off to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., for a full term beginning in January 2025. Republican Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star, is also running in the all-party primary. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will proceed to the general election in November. Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is currently serving in Feinstein's seat and declined to run. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

