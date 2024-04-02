Connecticut Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Republicans28 delegates at stake
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del. (28)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Donald Trump
0
0
0.0%
Nikki Haley
0
0
0.0%
Ron DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
Republican Township Results
township
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Andover0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
R. DeSantisRon DeSantis
0
0.0%
Ansonia0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
R. DeSantisRon DeSantis
0
0.0%
Ashford0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
R. DeSantisRon DeSantis
0
0.0%
Avon0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
R. DeSantisRon DeSantis
0
0.0%
Democrats60 delegates at stake
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del. (60)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Joe BidenIncumbent
0
0
0.0%
Dean Phillips
0
0
0.0%
Marianne Williamson
0
0
0.0%
Democratic Township Results
township
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Andover0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
Ansonia0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
Ashford0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
Avon0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
