2024 Delegate Tracker and Primary Election Results

The NBC News Decision Desk is allocating delegates in the 2024 Republican and Democratic presidential races. Each party determines the rules that govern the process, allocating each state and territory a certain number of delegates.

Republican delegates

1,215 delegates to win nomination
Candidate
Delegates
Delegates Bar Chart
Donald Trump
0
Ron DeSantis
0
Nikki Haley
0
Vivek Ramaswamy
0
Chris Christie
0
Asa Hutchinson
0

Democratic delegates

1,966 delegates to win nomination
Candidate
Delegates
Delegates Bar Chart
Joe BidenIncumbent
0
Dean Phillips
0
Marianne Williamson
0

Delegates are a crucial part of the presidential nomination process. While voters across the country will be casting ballots for their preferred candidates, nominees are selected by delegates at the national party conventions. Delegates are individuals who represent their states or districts at their party’s national convention. These individuals can be anyone affiliated with the Democratic or Republican political party, and often include party leaders, activists and volunteers. Members of Congress, governors, and former presidents also act as delegates. 

Candidates are awarded delegates in most states based on the results of primaries and caucuses. The Democrats and Republicans use different approaches to allocating delegates.

The Republican Party uses three different systems: proportional, winner-take-all, and hybrid.

In states that allocate delegates proportionally, candidates receive a number of delegates based on the percentage of the vote they won. For example, a candidate who receives 40% of the vote would receive 40% of the total number of delegates at stake. In states that use a winner-take-all method, all delegates at stake are awarded to the candidate who receives the most votes. Hybrid methods are also used in some states, where delegates are allocated based on a combination of factors, including minimum thresholds or the ability to convert from proportional to winner-take-all when a candidate gets a majority.

Where Republicans have won delegates

2,429 not yet assigned
2,429 not yet assigned
D.C.N.H.MaineR.I.Mass.Conn.Md.Va.N.C.S.C.Ga.Ala.Tenn.Ky.OhioInd.Mich.Wis.Minn.S.D.N.D.Mont.Wyo.Colo.N.M.Ariz.UtahIdahoOre.Nev.Calif.AlaskaHawaiiWash.IowaNeb.Ill.Mo.Kan.Ark.Okla.La.TexasMiss.Fla.Del.Pa.W.Va.N.Y.Vt.N.J.A.SamoaN. MarianaGuamP.R.Virgin Islands

The Republican nominee will be selected in July, when 2,429 delegates will gather in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. The prevailing candidate will need 1,215 delegates to secure the nomination. Former President Donald Trump enters the Republican field as the strong front-runner and is expected to walk away with the lion’s share of delegates.

The Democratic Party has a uniform approach to delegate allocation across states, where candidates who meet a 15% threshold are awarded delegates proportionally. President Joe Biden is likely to lock up the Democratic nomination quickly, with minimal opposition from author 

Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips. Democrats will formally nominate a candidate at the national convention in August in Chicago, where Biden will need to gain support from 1,966 of the 3,932 Democratic delegates. 

Every Republican primary and caucus

Total delegates
Total del.
Jan 15
Iowa
IA
40
Jan 23
New Hampshire
NH
22
Feb 08
Nevada
NV
26
Virgin Islands
VI
4
Feb 24
South Carolina
SC
50
Feb 27
Michigan
MI
16
Mar 02
Idaho
ID
32
Missouri
MO
54
Mar 03
District of Columbia
DC
19
Mar 04
North Dakota
ND
29
Mar 05
Alaska
AK
29
Alabama
AL
50
Arkansas
AR
40
American Samoa
AS
9
California
CA
169
Colorado
CO
37
Massachusetts
MA
40
Maine
ME
20
Minnesota
MN
39
North Carolina
NC
74
Oklahoma
OK
43
Tennessee
TN
58
Texas
TX
161
Utah
UT
40
Virginia
VA
48
Vermont
VT
17
Mar 12
Georgia
GA
59
Hawaii
HI
19
Mississippi
MS
40
Washington
WA
43
Mar 15
Northern Mariana Islands
MP
9
Mar 16
Guam
GU
9
Mar 19
Arizona
AZ
43
Florida
FL
125
Illinois
IL
64
Kansas
KS
39
Ohio
OH
79
Mar 23
Louisiana
LA
47
Apr 02
Connecticut
CT
28
Delaware
DE
16
New York
NY
91
Rhode Island
RI
19
Wisconsin
WI
41
Apr 18
Wyoming
WY
29
Apr 21
Puerto Rico
PR
23
Apr 23
Pennsylvania
PA
67
May 07
Indiana
IN
58
May 14
Maryland
MD
37
Nebraska
NE
36
West Virginia
WV
32
May 21
Kentucky
KY
46
Oregon
OR
31
Jun 04
Montana
MT
31
New Jersey
NJ
12
New Mexico
NM
22
South Dakota
SD
29
