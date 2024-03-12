Democrats Abroad Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
A group known as “Democrats Abroad” is holding a Democratic primary today. The Democratic Party created Democrats Abroad to allow those residing outside the country to participate in the nominating process.
Democrats13 delegates at stake
Polls close at 3:00 AM ET
Candidate
Del. (13)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Joe BidenIncumbent
0
0
0.0%
Marianne Williamson
0
0
0.0%
Uncommitted
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 40,000)
Dem-President Presidential County Results
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
County 10% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
UncommittedUncommitted
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)