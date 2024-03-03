District of Columbia Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
The District of Columbia is holding its Republican presidential primary this weekend. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET today. Former President Donald Trump is vying with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for D.C.’s 19 delegates. If either candidate receives over 50% of the vote, they will receive all of the delegates. The district is one of the most Democratic areas in the country, with President Joe Biden winning 92% of the vote in 2020.
Republicans19 delegates at stake
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)