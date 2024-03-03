The District of Columbia is holding its Republican presidential primary this weekend. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET today. Former President Donald Trump is vying with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for D.C.’s 19 delegates. If either candidate receives over 50% of the vote, they will receive all of the delegates. The district is one of the most Democratic areas in the country, with President Joe Biden winning 92% of the vote in 2020.