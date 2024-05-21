Georgia House Primary Results 2024
Georgia Republicans eliminated the state's swing House districts in redistricting, so all the action this year is expected to be in primaries. Former Trump aide Brian Jack is running for the open 3rd District, and the Democratic-held 2nd District features a candidate, Chuck Hand, who pled guilty to a misdemeanor related to his conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)