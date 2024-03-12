Updated: 2:43 PM ET

First Polls Close

04hours
:
03minutes
Mississippi Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
DeSantis
0%
MississippigopRepublican President 0% in
Full Results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 1078
Haley 93
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Full results
Plan Your Vote

First Polls Close

04hours
:
03minutes
Full results
Plan Your Vote
Mississippi Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
DeSantis
0%
MississippigopRepublican President 0% in
Full Results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 1078
Haley 93
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 2:37 PM ET

Georgia Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Georgia is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. President Joe Biden has nearly clinched the Democratic nomination, and former President Donald Trump has nearly clinched the Republican nomination.

Republicans59 delegates at stake

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 750,000)
Skip to DEMOCRATS
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 750,000)
Skip to DEMOCRATS

Republican County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Appling0% in
Atkinson0% in
Bacon0% in
Baker0% in

Democrats108 delegates at stake

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 350,000)
Skip to REPUBLICANS

Democratic County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Appling0% in
Atkinson0% in
Bacon0% in
Baker0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Find Your Congressional District

We will only use your address to look up your district.

2024 election results