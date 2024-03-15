Guam Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024
Guam is holding a Republican presidential caucus today.
Republicans9 delegates at stake
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del. (9)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Donald Trump
0
0
0.0%
Nikki Haley
0
0
0.0%
Uncommitted
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 500)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)