Updated: 3:13 PM ET

Polls Close

09hours
:
45minutes
Hawaii Democratic President results
Biden
0%
Phillips
0%
Uncommitted
0%
HawaiidemDemocratic President 0% in
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 1059
Haley 93
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Full results
Live Updates

Polls Close

09hours
:
45minutes
Full results
Live Updates
Hawaii Democratic President results
Biden
0%
Phillips
0%
Uncommitted
0%
HawaiidemDemocratic President 0% in
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 1059
Haley 93
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 2:26 PM ET

Hawaii Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Hawaii holds its Democratic presidential primary today. President Joe Biden appears on the ballot, along with Rep. Dean Phillips, who dropped out today, and self-help author Marianne Williamson, who suspended and then unsuspended her campaign.

Democrats22 delegates at stake

Polls close at 1:00 AM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 15,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 15,000)

Democratic County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Hawaii0% in
Honolulu0% in
Kauai0% in
Maui0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Find Your Congressional District

We will only use your address to look up your district.

2024 election results