Idaho Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024
Idaho is holding its Republican presidential caucus today for the first time since 2012. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for the state’s 32 delegates. Three other candidates remain on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race.
Republicans32 delegates at stake
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
