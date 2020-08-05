Indiana Governor Primary Results 2024
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited, clearing the way for an open and expensive primary to succeed him. The biggest name is Sen. Mike Braun, the one-term Republican who is forgoing a chance at re-election to seek the governorship. But he’s facing competition from a crowded field that includes former state commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and businessman Eric Doden. Democrats are putting forward Jennifer McCormick, who is unopposed in her party's primary and previously won a term, running as a Republican, as the state's superintendent of public instruction.
