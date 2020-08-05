Republicans have a slate of important House primaries in Indiana this year. The party will choose a nominee to challenge Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in the state's lone battleground district as well as successors in three open, deep-red seats. And Republican voters will weigh in on an incumbent primary challenge, too, with Rep. Victoria Spartz facing a GOP opponent who has criticized her on Ukraine aid, among other issues. In the open seats, a pair of former Republican members of Congress are attempting comebacks, sparking furious opposition and heavy spending from a handful of outside groups.