Indiana Senate Primary Results 2024

Rep. Jim Banks is unopposed for the GOP nomination to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is leaving the Senate after one term to make a run for governor. Banks will be a heavy favorite to win the seat in November. Democrats have only won one Senate race in Indiana since 2004.

NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Indiana. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Indiana.

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

