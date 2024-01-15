Updated: 2:32 PM ET

Iowa Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
DeSantis
0%
Ramaswamy
0%
Hutchinson
0%
Christie
0%
IowagopRepublican President 0% in
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Trump 0
Haley 0
DeSantis 0
Ramaswamy 0
Last update 3:11 PM ET

Iowa Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024

Iowa Republicans will hold caucuses Monday at 7 p.m. CT to select a presidential nominee. Former President Donald Trump has held a commanding lead in polls of the state since he announced his intention to run for president a third time. The real competitiveness of the race has come down to a contest for second place between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The rest of the field includes business Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Iowa Republicans expect to begin to report the results of the caucuses shortly after voting concludes. Iowa Democrats are not holding a contest on Monday after the Democratic National Committee decided to move the state later in the primary calendar.

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Republicans40 delegates at stake
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 150,000)
Republican County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Adair0% in
Adams0% in
Allamakee0% in
Appanoose0% in
Entrance Polls

Entrance polls interview caucus-goers as they enter their caucus locations. Complete results will be shown when doors close.

Live Updates
Prominent Republicans make sure to endorse Trump before Iowans caucus
6m ago
Frigid temperatures could impact Iowa caucus turnout
23m ago
Iowa Republicans who’ve changed their minds this cycle are searching for a Trump alternative
1h ago
Kamala Harris touts 'fight for freedoms' in MLK Jr. Day remarks
1h ago
N.H. resident holds house party for birthday and to write in Biden
2h ago
Haley ditches audience questions at in-person Iowa events
2h ago
Trump knocks his GOP challengers for supposedly not being 'MAGA' enough
2h ago
Iowa 2024: Haley, DeSantis battle it out for second place
2h ago
Views of MAGA movement correspond to Iowa caucusgoers' support, poll finds
2h ago
Caucusgoer says Haley motivates her to turn out first time in 10 years
2h ago
Haley brushes off Rubio's endorsement of Trump
3h ago
Haley enjoys a massive spending advantage on campaign ads
3h ago
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

