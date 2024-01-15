Iowa Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024
Iowa Republicans will hold caucuses Monday at 7 p.m. CT to select a presidential nominee. Former President Donald Trump has held a commanding lead in polls of the state since he announced his intention to run for president a third time. The real competitiveness of the race has come down to a contest for second place between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The rest of the field includes business Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Iowa Republicans expect to begin to report the results of the caucuses shortly after voting concludes. Iowa Democrats are not holding a contest on Monday after the Democratic National Committee decided to move the state later in the primary calendar.
Republican County Results
Entrance Polls
Entrance polls interview caucus-goers as they enter their caucus locations. Complete results will be shown when doors close.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)