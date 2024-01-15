Iowa Republicans will hold caucuses Monday at 7 p.m. CT to select a presidential nominee. Former President Donald Trump has held a commanding lead in polls of the state since he announced his intention to run for president a third time. The real competitiveness of the race has come down to a contest for second place between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The rest of the field includes business Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Iowa Republicans expect to begin to report the results of the caucuses shortly after voting concludes. Iowa Democrats are not holding a contest on Monday after the Democratic National Committee decided to move the state later in the primary calendar.