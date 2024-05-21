Kentucky House Primary Results 2024
Kentucky racespresident
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie's primary has drawn in spending from pro-Israel groups upset about his voting record in Congress.
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.
Republican Kentucky House District ResultsSkip to Democrats
Polls begin closing at 6:00 PM ET
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 3District 30% in
M. Craven
0
0.0%
D. Ormerod
0
0.0%
D 4District 40% in
T. Massie
0
0.0%
E. Deters
0
0.0%
M. McGinnis
0
0.0%
D 5District 50% in
H. Rogers
0
0.0%
D. Edwards
0
0.0%
D. Kraftchak
0
0.0%
Democratic Kentucky House District ResultsSkip to Republicans
Polls begin closing at 6:00 PM ET
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 2District 20% in
W. Compton
0
0.0%
H. Linderman
0
0.0%
D 3District 30% in
M. McGarvey
0
0.0%
J. Randall
0
0.0%
G. Young
0
0.0%
D 6District 60% in
R. Cravens
0
0.0%
T. Kelly
0
0.0%
D. Pratt
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)