Updated: 8:21 PM ET
Last update 8:02 PM ET

Louisiana Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Louisiana voters will participate in the presidential primary on Saturday. President Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed for the Democratic nomination, and former President Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed for the Republican nomination.

Republicans47 delegates at stake

Election on March 23
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 250,000)
Republican County Results

Democrats48 delegates at stake

Election on March 23
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 150,000)
Democratic County Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

