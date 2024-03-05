Maine Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Maine is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for the state’s 20 delegates. Three candidates who have since withdrawn from the race remain on the ballot. The primary is a winner-take-all, meaning the candidate who receives over 50% of the votes gets all of the delegates. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces long-shot challenger Rep. Dean Phillips in a contest for the state’s 24 delegates.
Republicans20 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
Democrats24 delegates at stake
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.