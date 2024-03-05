Maine is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for the state’s 20 delegates. Three candidates who have since withdrawn from the race remain on the ballot. The primary is a winner-take-all, meaning the candidate who receives over 50% of the votes gets all of the delegates. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces long-shot challenger Rep. Dean Phillips in a contest for the state’s 24 delegates.