A handful of Democratic open seats are fueling the most competitive primaries on Tuesday. Rep. David Trone's decision to run for Senate sparked a wide-open Democratic primary that includes former Commerce Department official April McClain Delaney, state legislator Joe Vogel and Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez. Veteran and businessman Tom Royals, 2022 candidate for governor Dan Cox, state Del. Neil Parrott and other Republicans are aiming to turn the district into a battleground in the fall. The safe-blue 3rd District won't be, but the Democratic primary to succeed Rep. John Sarbanes is intense, featuring former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn and state Sens. Sarah Elfreth and Clarence Lam. And Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger’s retirement is opening another Democratic-leaning seat — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and state Del. Harry Bhandari are among the top candidates in that race.