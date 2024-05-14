Maryland Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Republicans37 delegates at stake
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del. (37)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Donald Trump
0
0
0.0%
Nikki Haley
0
0
0.0%
Uncommitted
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 250,000)
Republican County Results
MAP VIEW:
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Allegany0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
UncommittedUncommitted
0
0.0%
Anne Arundel0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
UncommittedUncommitted
0
0.0%
Baltimore City0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
UncommittedUncommitted
0
0.0%
Baltimore County0% in
D. TrumpDonald Trump
0
0.0%
N. HaleyNikki Haley
0
0.0%
UncommittedUncommitted
0
0.0%
Democrats95 delegates at stake
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del. (95)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Joe BidenIncumbent
0
0
0.0%
Dean Phillips
0
0
0.0%
Marianne Williamson
0
0
0.0%
Democratic County Results
MAP VIEW:
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Allegany0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
Anne Arundel0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
Baltimore City0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
Baltimore County0% in
J. BidenJoe BidenIncumbent
0
0.0%
D. PhillipsDean Phillips
0
0.0%
M. WilliamsonMarianne Williamson
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.