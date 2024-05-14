Maryland Senate Primary Results 2024
Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin's retirement has opened up a seat, and a potential battleground race, in Maryland. Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. David Trone are facing off for the Democratic nomination in an expensive race fueled by Trone's personal fortune, but the campaign will not end there. Popular former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan jumped in late into the GOP primary with self-funder Robin Ficker, and polling shows Hogan would make the general election competitive in the normally blue state.
Republicans
Democrats
Republican County Results
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.