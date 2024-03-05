Massachusetts is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Five other Republicans remain on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race. The primary is a winner-take-all, meaning the candidate who gets over 50% of the votes gets all 40 delegates. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson for the state's 92 delegates.