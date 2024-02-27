Michigan is holding both Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

For Republicans, today's contest will determine how 16 of the state's 55 delegates will be awarded. The other 39 will be decided Saturday at a state party convention. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will be on the ballot, along with five other Republicans who have since withdrawn from the race.

For Democrats, 117 delegates are up for grabs. President Joe Biden is facing off against Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Critics of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war are encouraging Democratic voters to cast their ballot for "uncommitted" in protest.