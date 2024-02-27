Updated: 1:45 PM ET

Last update 2:35 PM ET

Michigan Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Michigan is holding both Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

For Republicans, today's contest will determine how 16 of the state's 55 delegates will be awarded. The other 39 will be decided Saturday at a state party convention. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will be on the ballot, along with five other Republicans who have since withdrawn from the race.

For Democrats, 117 delegates are up for grabs. President Joe Biden is facing off against Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Critics of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war are encouraging Democratic voters to cast their ballot for "uncommitted" in protest.

Republican Primary16 delegates at stake

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,300,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,300,000)
Live
Last update 33m ago / 2:06 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

Jane C. Timm & more33m ago / 2:06 PM ET

Why we could be in for another Election Week in November

Jillian Frankel1h ago / 1:44 PM ET

'Uncommitted' voter cites Biden's Israel policy and 'desire for peace'

1h ago / 1:28 PM ET

Michigan secretary of state assures primary voting is ‘going smoothly’

Jillian Frankel & more2h ago / 12:39 PM ET

Gaza conflict and candidates' ages spur protest votes in Michigan

More Coverage

Democrats117 delegates at stake

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,500,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,500,000)
Republican Caucus39 delegates at stake

Election on March 2
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 6,000)
Skip to DEMOCRATS

