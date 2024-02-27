Michigan Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Michigan is holding both Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.
For Republicans, today's contest will determine how 16 of the state's 55 delegates will be awarded. The other 39 will be decided Saturday at a state party convention. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will be on the ballot, along with five other Republicans who have since withdrawn from the race.
For Democrats, 117 delegates are up for grabs. President Joe Biden is facing off against Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Critics of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war are encouraging Democratic voters to cast their ballot for "uncommitted" in protest.
Republican Primary16 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
Democrats117 delegates at stake
Democratic County Results
Republican Caucus39 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)