Updated: 12:55 PM ET

First Polls Close

04hours
:
39minutes
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Full Coverage
Live Updates

First Polls Close

04hours
:
39minutes
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:48 PM ET

Minnesota Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Minnesota is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. CT. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are on the ballot, as well as three candidates who have withdrawn from the race. The primary is a winner-take-all with a high threshold, meaning the candidate who gets over 80% of the votes gets all 39 delegates. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state’s 75 delegates. Progressive activist Cenk Uygur is on the ballot as well despite not meeting the qualifications to serve as president, as he is not a natural-born citizen. The group Uncommitted MN is organizing voters who oppose Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war to choose "uncommitted" on the ballot. The state has a large Muslim population.

Republicans39 delegates at stake

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 325,000)
Skip to DEMOCRATS
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 325,000)
Skip to DEMOCRATS

Republican County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Aitkin0% in
Anoka0% in
Becker0% in
Beltrami0% in
Live
Last update 10m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage

Democrats75 delegates at stake

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 350,000)
Skip to REPUBLICANS
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 350,000)
Skip to REPUBLICANS

Democratic County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Aitkin0% in
Anoka0% in
Becker0% in
Beltrami0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Find Your Congressional District

We will only use your address to look up your district.

2024 election results

Live
Last update 10m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage