Minnesota is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. CT. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are on the ballot, as well as three candidates who have withdrawn from the race. The primary is a winner-take-all with a high threshold, meaning the candidate who gets over 80% of the votes gets all 39 delegates. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state’s 75 delegates. Progressive activist Cenk Uygur is on the ballot as well despite not meeting the qualifications to serve as president, as he is not a natural-born citizen. The group Uncommitted MN is organizing voters who oppose Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war to choose "uncommitted" on the ballot. The state has a large Muslim population.