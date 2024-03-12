Mississippi House Primary Results 2024
Mississippi is holding primaries today for House seats across the state today. There are both Republican and Democratic races.
Find Your Congressional District
Republican Mississippi House District ResultsSkip to Democrats
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 1District 10% in
T. Kelly
0
0.0%
Write-in s
0
0.0%
D 2District 20% in
R. Eller
0
0.0%
A. Smith
0
0.0%
T. Turcotte
0
0.0%
D 3District 30% in
M. Guest
0
0.0%
Write-in s
0
0.0%
D 4District 40% in
M. Ezell
0
0.0%
C. Boyanton
0
0.0%
M. McGill
0
0.0%
Democratic Mississippi House District ResultsSkip to Republicans
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 1District 10% in
D. Black
0
0.0%
B. Williams
0
0.0%
Write-in s
0
0.0%
D 2District 20% in
B. Thompson
0
0.0%
Write-in s
0
0.0%
D 4District 40% in
C. Raybon
0
0.0%
Write-in s
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)