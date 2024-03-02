Updated: 10:19 AM ET

Michigan Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
MichigangopRepublican President 0% in
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Trump 110
Haley 20
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Michigan Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
MichigangopRepublican President 0% in
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Trump 110
Haley 20
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Last update 10:15 AM ET

Missouri Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024

Today is the Missouri Republican caucus, which is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. CT. This is the first contest since a 2022 law was passed that eliminated the presidential primaries in the state. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for the state’s 51 delegates.

Republicans54 delegates at stake

0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,000)

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

