Missouri Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024
Today is the Missouri Republican caucus, which is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. CT. This is the first contest since a 2022 law was passed that eliminated the presidential primaries in the state. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for the state’s 51 delegates.
Republicans54 delegates at stake
