Nebraska House Primary Results 2024
Republican Rep. Don Bacon's Omaha-based swing seat is the race to watch in November and in the primary. Bacon is facing a challenge from the right from businessman Dan Frei, and the incumbent is getting backup from some deep-pocketed allies.
Republican Nebraska House District ResultsSkip to Democrats
Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 1District 10% in
M. Flood
0
0.0%
M. Connely
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
D 2District 20% in
D. Bacon
0
0.0%
D. Frei
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
D 3District 30% in
A. Smith
0
0.0%
R. McCuiston
0
0.0%
J. Walz
0
0.0%
Democratic Nebraska House District ResultsSkip to Republicans
Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 1District 10% in
C. Blood
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
D 2District 20% in
T. Vargas
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
D 3District 30% in
D. Ebers
0
0.0%
D. Else
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
