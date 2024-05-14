IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nebraska Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.

Republicans36 delegates at stake

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 200,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 200,000)
Republican County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Adams0% in
Antelope0% in
Arthur0% in
Banner0% in

Democrats29 delegates at stake

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 80,000)
Democratic County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Adams0% in
Antelope0% in
Arthur0% in
Banner0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

