Nebraska Senate Primary Results 2024
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer is seeking a third term in the chamber, having been easily re-elected the last time she was on the ballot in 2018.
Republicans
Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Deb FischerIncumbent
0
0.0%
Arron Kowalski
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 200,000)
Republican County Results
MAP VIEW:
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Adams0% in
D. FischerDeb FischerIncumbent
0
0.0%
A. KowalskiArron Kowalski
0
0.0%
Write-insWrite-ins
0
0.0%
Antelope0% in
D. FischerDeb FischerIncumbent
0
0.0%
A. KowalskiArron Kowalski
0
0.0%
Write-insWrite-ins
0
0.0%
Arthur0% in
D. FischerDeb FischerIncumbent
0
0.0%
A. KowalskiArron Kowalski
0
0.0%
Write-insWrite-ins
0
0.0%
Banner0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
