Nevada holds Republican and Democratic primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. PT.

The results won’t be used to allocate the state’s 26 Republican delegates. Instead, those delegates will be awarded to the winner of the state GOP’s caucus on Thursday. Only Nikki Haley is on the ballot in today’s primary. Voters may also select “none of these candidates.” Only Donald Trump and Ryan Binkley, a long-shot candidate, will appear on the caucus ballot.

President Joe Biden and author Marianne Williamson are the only two Democratic candidates on the ballot. Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota, missed the deadline to be on the ballot. Voters are permitted to cast their vote for “none of these candidates.”