Nevada Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Nevada holds Republican and Democratic primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. PT.
The results won’t be used to allocate the state’s 26 Republican delegates. Instead, those delegates will be awarded to the winner of the state GOP’s caucus on Thursday. Only Nikki Haley is on the ballot in today’s primary. Voters may also select “none of these candidates.” Only Donald Trump and Ryan Binkley, a long-shot candidate, will appear on the caucus ballot.
President Joe Biden and author Marianne Williamson are the only two Democratic candidates on the ballot. Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota, missed the deadline to be on the ballot. Voters are permitted to cast their vote for “none of these candidates.”
Republican Primary
Republican Primary Presidential County Results
Democrats36 delegates at stake
Democratic Primary Presidential County Results
Republican Caucus26 delegates at stake
Republican Caucus Presidential County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)