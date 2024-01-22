New Hampshire voters get their turn in the second Republican presidential primary contest today. The race has been whittled down to two candidates: former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump has held a sizable lead in the polls, but Haley is trying to make the state competitive. Poll closing times are set by local governments, but most polls in New Hampshire close at 7 p.m. ET, with the final polls closing at 8 p.m. ET.

While Democrats will be able to vote, a push by the national party to move New Hampshire later in the calendar means the results will have little impact in the primary contest. Delegates won’t be awarded based on the results. President Joe Biden won’t appear on the ballot, and his supporters in the state have pushed a write-in campaign. The two prominent Democrats on the ballot are Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota, and self-help guru Marianne Williamson. Officials are expected to report the write-in totals for Biden.