The race to replace North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who is term-limited, has several candidates on both sides in the battleground state. For the Democrats, state Attorney General Josh Stein, former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan, Tryon town council member Chrelle Booker, former Princeville Police Chief Gary Foxx and attorney Marcus Williams are facing off in the primary. State Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, former prosecutor Bill Graham and state Treasurer Dale Folwell are running for the Republican nomination. If no candidate wins more than 30% of the vote, the runner-up can request a runoff primary, which would be held May 14. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.