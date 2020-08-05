North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinsin’s decision to run for governor has led to crowded primaries on both sides in the race to replace him. There are nearly a dozen Republicans running for the party’s nomination, including attorney Seth Woodall, political aide Hal Weatherman and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. As for the Democrats, state Sen. Rachel Hunt, former state Sen. Ben Clark and Navy veteran Mark H. Robinson are running in the primary. If no candidate wins more than 30% of the vote, the runner-up can request a runoff primary, which would be held May 14. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.