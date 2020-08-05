North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Primary Results 2024
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinsin’s decision to run for governor has led to crowded primaries on both sides in the race to replace him. There are nearly a dozen Republicans running for the party’s nomination, including attorney Seth Woodall, political aide Hal Weatherman and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. As for the Democrats, state Sen. Rachel Hunt, former state Sen. Ben Clark and Navy veteran Mark H. Robinson are running in the primary. If no candidate wins more than 30% of the vote, the runner-up can request a runoff primary, which would be held May 14. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Republicans
Democrats
Rep-Lt. Governor Presidential County Results
Dem-Lt. Governor Presidential County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.