North Carolina Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

North Carolina, a key swing state in the general election, holds its Democratic and Republican primaries tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the state’s 74 delegates. Delegates will only be awarded to candidates with over 20% of the vote. President Joe Biden is the only Democrat on the ballot. There are 116 delegates up for grabs.

Republicans74 delegates at stake

Polls close at 7:30 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 900,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 900,000)
Republican County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Alamance0% in
Alexander0% in
Alleghany0% in
Anson0% in
Democrats116 delegates at stake

Polls close at 7:30 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 625,000)
Democratic County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Alamance0% in
Alexander0% in
Alleghany0% in
Anson0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

