North Carolina Secretary of State Primary Results 2024
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is running unopposed in the Democratic primary as she seeks an eighth term. Three Republicans are vying to take her on in the general election: Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown, former health care executive Jesse Thomas and former police officer Christine Villaverde. North Carolina last elected a Republican secretary of state in 1872. If no candidate wins more than 30% of the vote, the runner-up can request a runoff primary, which would be held May 14. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Republicans
Democrats
Rep-Secretary of State Presidential County Results
Dem-Secretary Of State Presidential County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.