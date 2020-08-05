North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is running unopposed in the Democratic primary as she seeks an eighth term. Three Republicans are vying to take her on in the general election: Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown, former health care executive Jesse Thomas and former police officer Christine Villaverde. North Carolina last elected a Republican secretary of state in 1872. If no candidate wins more than 30% of the vote, the runner-up can request a runoff primary, which would be held May 14. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.