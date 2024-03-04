Updated: 3:45 PM ET

North Dakota Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
North DakotagopRepublican President 0% in
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Trump 247
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Last update 3:00 PM ET

North Dakota Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024

North Dakota is holding its Republican presidential caucus today. Polls close at 7 p.m. MT. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for the state’s 29 delegates. If either candidate receives over 60% of the vote, they will receive all of the delegates.

Republicans29 delegates at stake

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 30,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 30,000)

Republican Caucus Presidential County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
North Dakota0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

