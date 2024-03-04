North Dakota Presidential Caucus Election Results 2024
North Dakota is holding its Republican presidential caucus today. Polls close at 7 p.m. MT. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for the state’s 29 delegates. If either candidate receives over 60% of the vote, they will receive all of the delegates.
Republicans29 delegates at stake
Republican Caucus Presidential County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)