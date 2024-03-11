Northern Mariana Islands Presidential Election Results 2024
The Northern Mariana Islands is holding a Democratic presidential primary. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. President Joe Biden has nearly clinched the nomination.
Democrats6 delegates at stake
Election on March 12
Candidate
Del. (6)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Joe BidenIncumbent
0
0
0.0%
Dean Phillips
0
0
0.0%
Marianne Williamson
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining Less than 500)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)