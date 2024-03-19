Ohio Senate Primary Results 2024
Ohio will hold a Republican primary today for the U.S. Senate. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is running for re-election and faces no primary opposition. Two Republicans have emerged as the front-runners in the contest to face Brown: businessman Bernie Moreno, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, who has the backing of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Polling has found state Secretary of State Frank LaRose in third place.
Republicans
Democrats
Republican County Results
Democratic County Results
Exit Polls
NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Ohio. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Ohio.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
