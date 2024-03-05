Oklahoma Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Oklahoma is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the state’s 43 delegates. Five other Republicans appear on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state’s 36 delegates. Progressive activist Cenk Uygur is on the ballot as well despite not meeting the qualifications to serve as president, as he is not a natural-born citizen.
Republicans43 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
Democrats36 delegates at stake
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
