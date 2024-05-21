Oregon House Primary Results 2024
A pair of open Democratic primaries are the main events. The race to succeed retiring Rep. Earl Blumenauer has turned into an expensive contest between Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal (the sister of Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington), state Rep. Maxine Dexter, and the comparatively financially outmatched Gresham City Council member Eddy Morales. Democrats are also seeking a nominee to take on GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, with Washington Democrats backing state Rep. Janelle Bynum over the party's 2022 nominee, Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.
Republican Oregon House District ResultsSkip to Democrats
Democratic Oregon House District ResultsSkip to Republicans
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)