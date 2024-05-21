IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oregon Presidential Election Results 2024

Oregon races
house sec. of state attorney general

Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.

Republicans31 delegates at stake

Polls begin closing at 10:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 350,000)
Skip to DEMOCRATS

Republican County Results

MAP VIEW:
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Baker0% in
Benton0% in
Clackamas0% in
Clatsop0% in

Democrats66 delegates at stake

Polls begin closing at 10:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 450,000)
Skip to REPUBLICANS

Democratic County Results

MAP VIEW:
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Baker0% in
Benton0% in
Clackamas0% in
Clatsop0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Find Your Congressional District

We will only use your address to look up your district.

2024 election results