Oregon Secretary of State Primary Results 2024

A crowded field of contenders has piled into the open race to be Oregon's chief election officer. The seat is currently held by LaVonne Griffin-Valade, who was appointed to complete the term of former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who resigned in 2023 amid an ethics investigation.

Republicans

Democrats

Republican County Results

Democratic County Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

